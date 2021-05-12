Impact Wrestling Selling Rare Signed Merchandise

Impact Wrestling are selling some rare, one of a kind items including signed turnbuckles and more. The company announced a host of autographed memorabilia are on sale at their eBay store; you can check out the announcement below:

IMPACT Wrestling Offers Limited-Edition Autographed & Match-Used or Match-Worn Collectibles

Signed Turnbuckles, T-Shirts, Hats & More are now available, along with autographed 8×10 photos

(MAY 11, 2021) – IMPACT Wrestling continues its trend-setting approach to Wrestling Collectibles, with many new items now available in the company’s official eBay Store (www.ebay.com/impactwrestling), including autographed and match-used or match-worn souvenirs.

New IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega, also the reigning AEW World Champion, is front and center, with an autographed, match-used Turnbuckle from the Rebellion pay-per-view: https://ebay.us/3Ad6Wh.

Another Omega-signed, match-used Turnbuckle from Rebellion, numbered 1/12 and on which he added the IMPACT WORLD CHAMPION inscription, also is for sale – with all proceeds being donated to Hull’s Haven Border Collie Rescue in Winnipeg, which is Omega’s favorite charity. To bid: https://ebay.us/XpqkuF

Also from Rebellion, fans have the chance to acquire the autographed, ring-worn Sunglasses of Doc Gallows. To bid: https://ebay.us/Had0Z9

Autograph collectors will be thrilled to see many new signed 8×10 photos now available, including:

FinJuice: https://ebay.us/HAHzR4

Rosemary: https://ebay.us/w6vQCy

Ace Austin & Madman Fulton: https://ebay.us/SKOkIr

Taylor Wilde: https://ebay.us/a9wjqA

Alisha Edwards: https://ebay.us/QXng88

Shera: https://ebay.us/bzrTDd

Fans also have the chance to acquire match-worn shirts from a variety of IMPACT stars, such as:

Karl Anderson: https://ebay.us/2vJpXY

TJP: https://ebay.us/3sEvxc

Chris Sabin: https://ebay.us/a0K5Jt

Ace Austin: https://ebay.us/I9B5bI

Hernandez: https://ebay.us/vy0NY3

Matt Cardona: https://ebay.us/NfwUI5

Brian Myers: https://ebay.us/v53I1E

Another unique collectible now available are Slabs of the Broken Table, used at Rebellion for the Last Man Standing Match – and they were autographed by either or both match participants, Sami Callihan and Trey Miguel. To purchase: https://ebay.us/VCG6gG

Fans of Trey Miguel also will want to check out the Rebellion-worn Baseball Hat, which includes Trey’s autograph and a special inscription: https://ebay.us/JR8KYI

One of the most eye-popping Collectibles now available from IMPACT is the custom-made, high-quality, worn Rebellion Vest of referee Brandon Tolle – and the vest was autographed by 39 members of the IMPACT roster, including Rosemary, Willie Mack, Chris Bey, TJP, Trey Miguel, Crazzy Steve, Black Taurus, Havok, Alisha Edwards, Jordynne Grace, Rachael Ellering, Deaner, Taylor Wilde, Johnny Swinger, Don Callis, and more others. ALL PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE OF THIS VEST ARE BEING DONATED TO THE ARTS COUNCIL, INC., an artist relief fund that provides money to out-of-work artists due to COVID-19. To view the Vest: https://ebay.us/i1brJX.

Collectors also can score a Broken Table Slab, signed by Doc Gallows, used in various 2021 matches on #IMPACTonAXSTV: https://ebay.us/sAYLKK

IMPACT has unique 1-of-1 collectibles available on eBay, including the pens used to autograph series 2 of the IMPACT Micro Brawlers, such as, Karl Anderson: https://ebay.us/FTqwex

All IMPACT Wrestling Collectibles feature the official IMPACT Hologram, which certify an item’s authenticity and the autograph(s).

IMPACT updates items to its eBay Store daily, so be sure to watch often.