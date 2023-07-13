wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Betting Odds Released
– BetOnline has released new betting odds for this weekend’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2023 event. You can see he’s favored to win the key matchups below:
IMPACT World Championship Match Winner
Alex Shelley (c) -120 (5/6)
Nick Aldis -120 (5/6)
IMPACT Knockouts World Championship Match Winner
Trinity -500 (1/5)
Deonna Purrazzo (c) +300 (3/1)
IMPACT X-Division Championship Match Winner
Chris Sabin (c) -1000 (1/10)
Lio Rush +500 (5/1)
IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match Winner
Joe Hendry (c) -140
Kenny King +110 (11/10)
IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match Winner
ABC (c) -400 (1/4)
Subculture +400 (4/1)
Moose & Brian Myers +550 (11/2)
Rich Swann & Sami Callihan +600 (6/1)
IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champ Match Winner
Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly -250 (2/5)
The Coven (c) +175 (7/4)
Ultimate X Match Winner
Mike Bailey +150 (3/2)
Angels +250 (5/2)
Jonathan Gresham +250 (5/2)
Kushida +250 (5/2)
Kevin Knight +650 (13/2)
Singles Match Winner
Eddie Edwards -140 (5/7)
Frankie Kazarian +100 (1/1)
Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2023 is set for Saturday, July 15 at the St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
