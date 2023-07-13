Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Betting Odds Released

– BetOnline has released new betting odds for this weekend’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2023 event. You can see he’s favored to win the key matchups below:

IMPACT World Championship Match Winner

Alex Shelley (c) -120 (5/6)

Nick Aldis -120 (5/6)

IMPACT Knockouts World Championship Match Winner

Trinity -500 (1/5)

Deonna Purrazzo (c) +300 (3/1)

IMPACT X-Division Championship Match Winner

Chris Sabin (c) -1000 (1/10)

Lio Rush +500 (5/1)

IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match Winner

Joe Hendry (c) -140

Kenny King +110 (11/10)

IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match Winner

ABC (c) -400 (1/4)

Subculture +400 (4/1)

Moose & Brian Myers +550 (11/2)

Rich Swann & Sami Callihan +600 (6/1)

IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champ Match Winner

Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly -250 (2/5)

The Coven (c) +175 (7/4)

Ultimate X Match Winner

Mike Bailey +150 (3/2)

Angels +250 (5/2)

Jonathan Gresham +250 (5/2)

Kushida +250 (5/2)

Kevin Knight +650 (13/2)

Singles Match Winner

Eddie Edwards -140 (5/7)

Frankie Kazarian +100 (1/1)

Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2023 is set for Saturday, July 15 at the St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.