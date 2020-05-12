wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Tasha Steelz Set to be Regular Worker, Post-Show Discussion Debuting Tonight on YouTube

May 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tasha Steelz Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that Tasha Steelz is going to be a regular for the promoting moving forward. As noted, she’s making her Impact debut later tonight when she takes on Kylie Rae on tonight’s Impact on AXS TV.

– The Impact YouTube channel will be debuting a post-show discussion following tonight’s episode on AXS TV. It will feature Don Callis and Jimmy Jacobs recapping the show.

