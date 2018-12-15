Impact Wrestling Ohio vs. Everything Results 12.14.15: OVE and Sami Callihan Win in Main Event

– As previously reported, Impact Wrestling held a Twitch special, Ohio vs. Everything, last night. Below are some results from the card, courtesy of PWInsider. Fans can also check out the replay of the event in the embedded player below.

* Zachary Wentz defeated Jeremiah.

* The Killer Death Machines (Jessicka Havok & Nevaeh) defeated Samantha Heights & Allie.

* Moose defeated Mad Man Fulton.

* Impact Tag Team Champions LAX defeated The Besties in the World and The Dirty.

* Jon Murray defeated Stone Rockwell.

* In a Mosh Pit Scramble, Trey Miguel defeated Kevin Bennett, Clayon Gainz, Matt Sydal, Ace Austin & Ron Mathis.

* Eddie Edwards pinned Larry D.

* OVE & Sami Callihan defeated Aaron Williams & Dustin Rayz & Alex Colon.

