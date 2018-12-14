Various News: Impact Airing Best of Shows to Close Out 2018, Matches Set For Tonight’s Twitch Special, Jeff Hardy to Appear on Celtic Warrior Workouts

– The next two weeks of Impact Wrestling episodes will be “Best of” episodes before the promotion returns with the Homecoming go home show on January 3rd.

– The following matches were announced for tonight’s Ohio vs. Everything Twitch special…

* Allie & Samantha Heights vs. Nevaeh & Jessicka Havok

* Impact Tag Team Champions LAX vs. Besties in the World vs. The Dirty

* Matt Sydal vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Clayton Gainz vs. Kevin Bennett vs. Ron Mathis

– Sheamus revealed on his Instagram that Jeff Hardy will be his next guest on his workout web series, Celtic Warrior Workouts…