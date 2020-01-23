Impact Wrestling’s Twitch Ban Ends, Channel Back Up and Running

Impact Wrestling’s Twitch channel is back up and running, as the ban issued from the streaming platform has ended. As reported last week, the channel received a temporary ban after airing the Rob Van Dam, Katie Forbes and Jennifer Barlow from Impact that featured blurred nudity and whipped cream make-outs. Impact, who was attempting to get the ban rescinded, posted to Twitter today noting that the channel is back.

It’s not clear whether Impact’s attempts were successful, or whether the ban’s time period simply came to an end. Twitch “bans” are actually suspensions, which if temporary last between one and 30 days. Suspensions can be indefinite, though Impact’s suspension was likely only temporary as a first offense with no explicit nudity.