Impact X NJPW Multiverse United Results: Deonna Purrazzo Wins Knockouts Title Shot

Impact Wrestling and NJPW held their ‘Multiverse United’ event last night at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles. At the event, Deonna Purrazzo won a Knockouts title match at Rebellion. She will face both Jordynne Grace and current champion Mickie James, if James is cleared to return. If not, it will be Purrazzo vs. Grace for the vacated belt. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Countdown To Multiverse United: Yuya Uemura def. Gabriel Kidd

* IMPACT X-Division Championship – Scramble Match: Trey Miguel (c) def. Frankie Kazarian, Rich Swann, Kevin Knight, Clark Connors, Rocky Romero

* PCO, Alex Coughlin, Fred Rosser & Callihan def. Eddie Edwards, Joe Hendry, Tom Lawlor & JR Kratos

* Jeff Cobb def. Moose

* Deonna Purrazzo def. Gisele Shaw, Miyu Yamashita, Masha Slamovich

* IMPACT World Tag Team Championship: Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) (c) def. The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin), Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher), TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito)

* KUSHIDA def. Lio Rush

* STRONG Openweight Championship: KENTA (c) def. Minoru Suzuki

* Hiroshi Tanahashi def. “Speedball” Mike Bailey