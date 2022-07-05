wrestling / News
Inaugural WES Show Has Sold A Low Number Of Tickets
Wrestling Entertainment Series, which is run by former WWE superstars the Authors Of Pain hasn’t even had its first show yet and it has been rocked by a number of issues. The original date for their debut was June 4, but that was rescheduled to this coming weekend, July 9. The change in date led to a number of stars pulling out and now the show is reportedly struggling to sell tickets in such a large arena in Nottingham England which holds up to 10,000 fans.
Journalist Adam Cailler, noted “Just been told that this re-arranged show, which still has people advertised on the poster who aren’t coming, and is being held at the 10,000 seater Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham has sold *drum roll*… LESS THAN 350 tickets”
Just been told that this re-arranged show, which still has people advertised on the poster who aren't coming, and is being held at the 10,000 seater Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham has sold *drum roll*…
LESS THAN 350 tickets. pic.twitter.com/V0YA4lUAyd
— Adam Cailler (@acailler) July 5, 2022
