Independent Wrestler Anthony Gaines Passes Away At 30

February 24, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Anthony Gaines Image Credit: IndyWrestling.US

Independent wrestler Anthony Gaines, real name Anthony Nicometi Jr., has passed away at the age of 30. Gaines went viral in 2018 after taking a pounce from Ace Romero at an ESW event that knocked him out of the ring. He debuted in 2014 for Upstate Pro Wrestling, and also worked for Pro Wrestling Rampage, Revenge Pro Wrestling and Smash Wrestling.

ESW wrote in a statement: “We are devastated to hear of the passing of Anthony Gaines. He was a remarkable performer in the ring who also touched the hearts of many lives outside of it. You will always be loved and never be forgotten. Without a doubt, you were authentically “None of a Kind”.

You can see other reactions from the wrestling world below.

