Indi Hartwell Regrets Not Speaking Up More in WWE

– During a recent interview with Simon Miller of WhatCulture Wrestling, former WWE Superstar Indi Hartwell discussed being released by WWE earlier this year, joining TNA Wrestling, and more. She also cited WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre as an inspiring talent, who was once released by WWE before, but he eventually made his way back and became a WWE Champion. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Indi Hartwell on wishing she spoke up more in WWE: “I would have spoken up more, and not just sat back. I just kind of sit back and do what I’m told, and don’t really speak up. So maybe I would have done that a bit more.”

On being inspired by Drew McIntyre: “Drew McIntyre. He’s a great example of that. He’s a big inspiration to me. Like, I love seeing what he did and where he is now. So, it’s awesome.”

Indi Hartwell was released by WWE in November 2024. She recently signed with TNA Wrestling.