Injured AEW Star Seen Around Site Of Tonight’s Dynamite

An AEW star who has been out of action due to injury was seen around the site of tonight’s Dynamite. Fightful Select reports that Ruby Soho, who has been out of action since All Out due to a broken nose, was seen around the area of tonight’s show in Indianapolis, Indiana.

To be clear, there is no word of plans to have her return in some way on tonight’s show or even attend it. Soho lives in Lafayette, Indiana which could explain why she was said to be around. Soho underwent surgery to fix the broken nose and has been out of action since the show, where she and Ortiz faced Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo on the pre-show.