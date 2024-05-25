Injured Wrestler in Las Vegas Ahead of AEW Double or Nothing, Other Outside Names Possible

Fightful Select reports that a wrestler on the injured list has been spotted in Las Vegas ahead of tomorrow night’s AEW Double or Nothing PPV event. According to the report, Juice Robinson is in the city after being out of action since November 2023. He was out with a back injury, which required surgery.

Of course, Robinson is married to Toni Storm and is part of the Bang Bang Gang, so being in Las Vegas doesn’t mean he will be returning this weekend.

It was noted that “other outside names” are likely to appear this week.

Finally, Britt Baker is not in Las Vegas at this point.