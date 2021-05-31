Inner Circle Finds Redemption, Wins Stadium Stampede at AEW Double or Nothing (Clips)

The Inner Circle lives, as the group reversed their Stadium Stampede fortunes against the Pinnacle at Double or Nothing. The stable war took place as the main event of the PPV and battled throughout the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, with the action eventually spilling back into the live crowd and ringside area. Sammy Guevara ended up in the ring with Shawn Spears and pinned him to get the win.

The match had the stipulation that if the Circle lost, they had to disband forever. That will not have to happen now, obviously. The competitors paired off throughout the fight with Wardlow and Jake Hager battling, Guevara and Spears fighting all over the arena, and Proud & Powerful meeting FTR in a nightclub area where none other than Konnan made an appearance to DJ and prevent Tully Blanchard from getting a shot in. Jericho and MJF fought into the facility areas and offices, running into Jaquars coach Urban Meyer along the way, then out into the stands surrounded by fans.

This puts the Inner Circle at 1-1 after losing last year’s Stadium Stampede to the Elite. You can see pics and video from the match below. Our full review of the episode is here.