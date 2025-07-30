– As previously reported, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was involved in a car accident last week on July 24, hours before the news of Hulk Hogan passing away went public. It’s said that McMahon’s 2024 Bentley, was driving in Westport, Connecticut when it struck a 2023 BMW 430 and hit a wooden-beam guardrail. McMahon’s car was also reportedly hit by a third vehicle. Fightful Select has a report with details on the reaction to the news in the wrestling world.

Longtime employees and people close to Vince McMahon claimed to Fightful that it was a “joke, but serious” within the company for years that McMahon had a reputation of being an erratic driver. It reportedly got to a point where some people in his closest circle would intentionally avoid riding along with him in a car when offered.

Additionally, it’s said that McMahon’s issues of erratic driving date back for decades and are not merely a result of his advancing age. He’s currently 79 years old.

After the news broke, many speculated that McMahon typically used a driver and hadn’t driven much himself lately. However, Fightful reports that one source close to McMahon stated that while McMahon is driven to places on occasion, he always enjoyed driving himself. McMahon using a driver usually happened when he was on the road with WWE. Also, Fightful reports that the same source shared their belief that McMahon driving on his own made him feel “grounded,” while also jokingly mentioning that McMahon drives a car that costs around $250,000.