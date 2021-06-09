Io Shirai Returns on WWE NXT, Helps Poppy Deal With Candice LeRae

Io Shirai is back in NXT, and she returned to keep Candice LeRae from assaulting Poppy. The former NXT Women’s Champion made her return on tonight’s episode, making her first appearance since the week after NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver when she lost the title to Raquel Gonzalez.

LeRae had come out to the ring to rail against Poppy getting so much attention, taking advantage of the fact that Indi Hartwell saw Poppy hug Dexter Lumis to blame the rocker for Hartwell freaking out and leaving the arena. She told Poppy to come to the ring or they would fight in the parking lot. Poppy came out and said she doesn’t wrestle but knows someone who does, and Shirai came out and attacked LeRae. After the break, Poppy and Shirai were heading backstage and ran into Gonzalez and Dakota Kai, with a brief staredown commencing.