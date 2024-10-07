wrestling / News
IPW Powerplay Results 10.6.2024: Silas Young In Action, More
Independence Pro Wrestling held its IPW Powerplay event on October 6th from Patterson Ice Center in Grand Rapids, MI. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:
* IPW Heavyweight Champion Chad Alpha defeated Silas Young
* CJ Cole defeated Elijah Eros
* Lil’ Missy & Pepper Pryde defeated Thunder Kitty LaFleur & Mackenzie Black
* Remnar Gundlach defeated Mondo Real, Dante Xavier, & Jack Sirius
* IPW Cyber Champion LaDon Sanders defeated Remnar Gundlach
* IPW Michiana champion Josh Raymond defeated Nate Kobain
* Anderson Knight defeated Zeeko
* Brutus Dylan defeated Terry VanAvery by disqualification
* Jimmy Shalwin, Max Morrison, & Jeramaya Nazareth defeated Big Jorge, Dragon Jones, & Invictus
* Jumal Kyng defeated Jack Price.
