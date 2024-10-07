wrestling / News

IPW Powerplay Results 10.6.2024: Silas Young In Action, More

October 7, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
Silas Young AEW Dynamite 6-22-22 Image Credit: AEW

Independence Pro Wrestling held its IPW Powerplay event on October 6th from Patterson Ice Center in Grand Rapids, MI. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:

* IPW Heavyweight Champion Chad Alpha defeated Silas Young

* CJ Cole defeated Elijah Eros

* Lil’ Missy & Pepper Pryde defeated Thunder Kitty LaFleur & Mackenzie Black

* Remnar Gundlach defeated Mondo Real, Dante Xavier, & Jack Sirius

* IPW Cyber Champion LaDon Sanders defeated Remnar Gundlach

* IPW Michiana champion Josh Raymond defeated Nate Kobain

* Anderson Knight defeated Zeeko

* Brutus Dylan defeated Terry VanAvery by disqualification

* Jimmy Shalwin, Max Morrison, & Jeramaya Nazareth defeated Big Jorge, Dragon Jones, & Invictus

* Jumal Kyng defeated Jack Price.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

IPW Powerplay, Andrew Ravens

More Stories

loading