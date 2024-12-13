YouTuber IShowSpeed On How His WrestleMania 40 Appearance Happened

YouTuber IShowSpeed made an appearance at WrestleMania 40, which he looked back on in a recent interview. The popular streamer worked under the PRIME mascot logo and tried to help Logan Paul in his match against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton, which resulted in his taking an RKO from Orton in the bout. He spoke with Jon Youshaei for a new interview and was asked about the appearance, noting that his team suggested the appearance to Paul and things progressed from there.

“So pretty much, I think, I don’t know where we was at,” IShowSpeed began (per Fightful). “But, you know, oh, yeah, me and Prime was shooting, like, their first, like, we was shooting our first shoot. Logan Paul was there and KSI was there. So, I was, like, and, you know, Logan Paul works for, like, WWE. So, somebody on my team, you know, gave a chat to Logan Paul, like, yo, like, you know, we should do something with the WWE, blah, blah, blah.”

He continued, “We sent a message to Logan. Logan sent a message to the WWE. WWE approved. Then, you know, then we did our thing. We did our thing. Yeah, I got RKO’d by Randy Orton and I got f**ked up.”

Paul proved victorious in the match despite IShowSpeed getting laid out on the announcer’s table, and held onto the US Championship until he lost it to LA Knight at WWE SummerSlam.