Isiah Kassidy to Face New ‘Forbidden Door’ Signing in Ladder Match Qualifier on AEW Dynamite

– As previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan teased a new signing for AEW last night on Twitter and that a new “top wrestler” will be walking through the Forbidden Door. Additionally, Khan later confirmed that Isiah Kassidy will get a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match against the newly debuting talent on next week’s AEW Dynamite. He stated the following:

“With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW! Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite! The big announcement for Wednesday’s Dynamite that we referenced on #AEWRampage (a free agent debut) and the person walking through the Forbidden Door are one and the same. They’re walking in the door, signing a contract, and then slamming the door shut Wednesday on #AEWDynamite!”

You can view Khan’s tweets and the updated AEW Dynamite lineup for next week below:

* AEW Championship Texas Deathmatch: Hangman Page vs. Lance Archer

* AEW Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier: Isiah Kassidy vs. ???

* Inner Circle Team Meeting

* MJF to address win over CM Punk

