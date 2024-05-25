wrestling / News

Isiah Kassidy Says Match With Rush Was The Toughest Of His Career

May 25, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Isiah Kassidy AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Isiah Kassidy commented on his match with Rush on last night’s episode of AEW Rampage, calling it the toughest of his career.

He wrote: “Last night was the toughest match I’ve ever had. RUSH brought something outta of me I never knew I had. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and I’m ready for whatever is next.

