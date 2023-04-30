wrestling / News

Isla Dawn Says She And Alba Fyre Will Cement Their Title Reign on Tuesday’s WWE NXT

April 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT Isla Dawn Alba Fyre Kayden Carter Katana Chance_645x370 Image Source: WWE NXT

As noted, newly drafted SmackDown Superstars Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre will still be defending their NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles this week on NXT against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Isla Dawn is still looking for a win over the longest-reigning women’s tag champs.

She wrote on her Twitter earlier today, “Beating the longest reigning NXT tag champions? We’re about cementing ourselves as the best women’s tag team in WWE. The Unholy Union are Eternal 😈🔥” You can check out her tweet below.

The new episode of WWE NXT will air live on Tuesday, May 2 at 8:00 pm EST.

