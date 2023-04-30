– As noted, newly drafted SmackDown Superstars Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre will still be defending their NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles this week on NXT against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Isla Dawn is still looking for a win over the longest-reigning women’s tag champs.

She wrote on her Twitter earlier today, “Beating the longest reigning NXT tag champions? We’re about cementing ourselves as the best women’s tag team in WWE. The Unholy Union are Eternal 😈🔥” You can check out her tweet below.

The new episode of WWE NXT will air live on Tuesday, May 2 at 8:00 pm EST.