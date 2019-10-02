wrestling / News
ITV Announces Changes To Airing Schedule For AEW Dynamite
The debut of AEW Dynamite on TNT is only hours away, but ITV has sent out a press release announcing some changes to its airing schedule. One change is now the full two-hour show will be available to UK viewers on ITV Hub starting tomorrow at 7 PM. This is a big difference from the original plan to air it on Sundays, in a possibly edited format. You can see the press release below.
ITV has announced new schedule details for its free to air coverage of brand new weekly wrestling show AEW: Dynamite.
In a change to the original schedule, the full two hour show will be available to view on the ITV Hub from 7 p.m. on Thursday, 3 October. It will then be shown at 11:20 p.m. on ITV4 on Friday evening, before being broadcast at 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, 6 October, also on ITV4.
A one hour highlights program will also be shown on Monday, 7 October at 11:45 p.m. on ITV.
As previously announced, the shows will lead, sequentially, to the 9 November Full Gear PPV event.
