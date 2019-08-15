ITV Box Office To Carry AEW All Out, ITV To Air Buy-In Pre-Show

ITV has announced that they will carry the Buy-In pre-show for AEW All Out, which will include the Casino Battle Royale, while ITV Box Office will carry the PPV itself. Here’s a press release:

ITV today announced that wrestling fans in the UK can enjoy another sensational AEW show overflowing with titanic clashes between the biggest and most outrageous figures in the ring.

Broadcasting live from the sold-out Sears Centre Arena in Chicago on Saturday, August 31, ALL OUT will be available on ITV Box Office in the UK.

Before the live PPV event begins at 1:00 a.m, the hour-long pre-show special will be shown, free to air on ITV4 and ITV Box Office midnight BST on Saturday, August 31.

ALL OUT, which is the fourth live wrestling event produced by AEW, is stacked with high-octane match-ups including Chris Jericho taking on Hangman Adam Page for the first AEW World Championship title.

The fireworks don’t stop there as The Young Bucks clash with the Lucha Brothers in the “Escalera de la Muerte” Triple AAA World Tag Team championship.

Global superstars Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley will face off in a highly-anticipated match, while Shawn Spears, and his personal advisor Tully Blanchard, will settle things once and for all with Cody.

Rounding out the card on the men’s side is the tag team showdown between Best Friends and The Dark Order, and the intense three-way match with British Wrestler Jimmy Havoc, Darby Allin and Joey Janela.

ALL OUT will also feature a 21-woman Casino Battle Royale during the pre-show, with the winner earning a shot at the first AEW Women’s World Championship title on October 2 in Washington, DC, on AEW’s first weekly show.

Teal Piper, the daughter of wrestling legend Roddy Piper, will make her AEW debut in the 21-woman battle, which also includes Brandi Rhodes, Ivelisse, Jazz, Nyla Rose, Britt Baker, Allie, and Yuka Sakazaki.

ALL OUT will be available to buy on PPV starting on August 17. For full details on how to access the event, visit www.itvboxoffice.co.uk

Keep up-to-date with all the build-up towards All Out by following ITV Wrestling on social media: @ITVWrestling (Twitter), @itvwrestling (Instagram), /ITVWrestling (Facebook) and ITVWrestling (YouTube).