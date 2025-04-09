WWE has announced the return of legacy inductees to the Hall of Fame and this year’s selections will be Ivan Koloff, Kamala and Dory Funk Sr. The legacy inductees was a practice that included names primarily from the early days of wrestling, although there have been more modern inclusions in recent years. The legacy wing returns after a four-year absence.

Kamala, Dory Funk Sr., and Ivan Koloff named 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Legacy inductees

Known as “The Ugandan Giant,” Kamala was one of WWE’s most memorable Superstars with his intimidating war paint and unpredictable style inside the ring. Kamala battled the likes of Hulk Hogan and Undertaker as a feared villain, then later endeared himself to the WWE Universe with a lovable innocence that showed the true heart of Jim Harris — the gentle giant under Kamala’s mask.

The patriarch of the famed Funk family, Dory Funk Sr. was a skilled amateur wrestler and World War II veteran who played a vital role in wrestling history as both a performer and a promoter. With his Western States Sports organization in Amarillo, Texas, Funk championed some of the toughest men the ring has ever seen, including Bruiser Brody, Harley Race and Funk’s equally legendary sons, Dory Jr. and Terry — all of whom he will join in the WWE Hall of Fame.

“The Russian Bear” Ivan Koloff enters the WWE Hall of Fame as one of WWE’s most unforgettable villains. Koloff made global headlines when he dethroned WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino inside Madison Square Garden on Jan. 18, 1971, ending Bruno’s legendary seven-year WWE Title reign in one of the most unforgettable nights in WWE history.

WWE is proud to honor Kamala, Dory Funk Sr., and Ivan Koloff with their induction into the WWE Hall of Fame