Ivan Koloff’s Family Comments On WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Wing Induction

Ivan Koloff is a member of the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Wing class, and his family took to social media to comment. As noted, the trio of Koloff, Kamala, and Dory Funk Sr. will be inducted into the Legacy Wing this year and Koloff’s family posted to Instagram to comment.

The family wrote:

“We are so honored and excited to officially announce that Ivan Koloff will be inducted into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame.

Decades of hard work, memories, and friendships have paved the way to this moment. We thank @wwe and all of Ivan’s fans for this opportunity and absolute honor.

We hope to continue his legacy and keep his memories alive for generations to come.”