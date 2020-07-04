Ivan Koloff’s Family Disavows Musical Loosely Based On His Life

As we previously reported, a musical loosely based on the life of Ivan Koloff called Rockquiem for a Wrestler is currently in development. In a statement posted to Facebook, the family of Koloff spoke out against the musical, claiming it does nothing but slander his name.

In the message, they write that the musical mentions nothing about his religious beliefs. It also said the musical features Koloff performing ‘a homosexual act that most assuredly never happened.’ They also apologized to the people that have already seen the musical.