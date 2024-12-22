Ivar Says He’s Cut Doing a Suicide Dive Since Injury Return

Ivar says that he’s cut the move that he got injured on since he came back to the ring. The War Raider appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet and noted that he has removed the suicide dive from his moves. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestlinmg Inc):

On axing the suicide dive: “I’ve had to rethink about how I work in the ring. It’s natural to know how to edit things, and to make it seem like I’m not editing things. I’m still giving the crowd what they want to see without doing the suicide dive. That’s the only move I’ve cut from everything, ’cause that’s what caused the initial neck injury.

On working at the WWE PC: “Every week I’m at the Performance Center, and I kinda run a ‘big guys’ class, and that’s very beneficial and rewarding to me. I love teaching, and I love the idea of producing.”