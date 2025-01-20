wrestling / News

WWE News: Ivar Compares Tiktok Ban To Kofi Kingston vs. Brock Lesnar, WWE Honors Martin Luther King Jr., WWE Vault Presents 40 Minutes of One-Sided Beatdowns

January 20, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kofi Kingston Brock Lesnar WWE Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Ivar compared yesterday’s brief ban of Tiktok to Kofi Kingston losing his WWE title to Brock Lesnar in 2019.

– WWE has shared a new video honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

– The WWE Vault has released a new video that features 40 minutes of the most one-sided beatdowns in WWE history.

