WWE News: Ivar Compares Tiktok Ban To Kofi Kingston vs. Brock Lesnar, WWE Honors Martin Luther King Jr., WWE Vault Presents 40 Minutes of One-Sided Beatdowns
January 20, 2025
– In a post on Twitter, Ivar compared yesterday’s brief ban of Tiktok to Kofi Kingston losing his WWE title to Brock Lesnar in 2019.
That tik tok ban lasted about this long huh?@TrueKofi @AustinCreedWins pic.twitter.com/W56P0mhpHM
— Ivar (@Ivar_WWE) January 20, 2025
– WWE has shared a new video honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
– The WWE Vault has released a new video that features 40 minutes of the most one-sided beatdowns in WWE history.