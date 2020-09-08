wrestling / News

Ivar Suffers Reported Injury During Eight-Man Tag Match On Raw

September 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Viking Raiders RAW Erik Ivar

Ivar of the Viking Raiders was reportedly hurt during an eight-man tag team match on Raw. As previously reported, the Raiders teamed with Apollo Crews and Ricochet for an eight-man tag team match. During the bout, Ivar did a dive to the outside, and looked to have been hurt. He threw up the “X” and the match quickly went to a finish as he was seen to by officals on the outside.

According to PWInsider, the belief backstage is that he likely suffered a stinger. WWE has not yet commented on his status.

