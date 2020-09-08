wrestling / News
Cedric Alexander Turns on Ricochet & Apollo Crews, Joins The Hurt Business (Pics, Video)
Cedric Alexander has joined the dark side, turning on his allies and joining The Hurt Busines on Raw. During tonight’s show, Alexander was teaming with Ricochet and Apollo Crews against MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin when he finally made the decision to join the heel stable. Alexander attacked Ricochet on the outside and hit the Lumbar Check on Cews, which allowed the heels to pick up the win.
Later on in the show, Alexander appeared on the MVP Lounge and officially joined the group. That led to an impromptu eight-man tag team match with Ricochet and Crews teaming with the Viking Raiders against the heels. You can see pics and video below from the match and segment:
