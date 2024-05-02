Ivar Gives An Update on Erik, Says His Recovery Is ‘Slow and Steady’

In an interview with Fightful, Ivar spoke about the status of his tag team partner Erik, who has been out of action due to a neck injury. He’s been away since September of last year and had C6/C7 fusion surgery back in November.

Ivar said: “Yeah. I just saw him in the green room. He’s here for some appearances. I hadn’t seen him since a little after he got hurt. Actually flew down, he had surgery. I flew to Birmingham to surprise him in the hospital. So I hadn’t really seen him since then. It was nice. Then they saw me in the green room and were like, ‘Hey, you wanna do some media?’ I’m like, ‘Oh, okay. I’m wearing shorts, but let’s do it.’ Yep. But he’s doing good. It’s just slow and steady. Necks are weird. I had my neck injury before. Necks are weird. It just take time.”

He also spoke about his own injury and how he has to be reminded to take it easy. He added: “There was a week, it felt kind of insulting that I didn’t know what Erik was going through. I’m like, ‘Well, actually, I do. Mine was worse.’ Yeah, I was temporarily paralyzed. So I went through a whole mess of things. It was very questionable if I was able to return with double neck fusion and then the amount of trauma I had my spinal cord. So it does play in my mind quite frequently. Honestly, man, I’d say on average once a month, medical pulls me aside and says, ‘Hey, man, you have double fusion. Please be careful out there.’ ‘Yes, thank you.’ I need Erik back to police me. But it does weigh on my mind and it is a concern. But also it makes me feel like, when I go out there, this could end at any moment. So when I go out there, it could be my last time and every time I go out there I want to put on the best show that I can.“