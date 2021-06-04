IWTV Sues GCW For Breach Of Contract, Alleges Over $500,000 in Damages

IWTV have filed a lawsuit against GCW for an alleged breach of contract, claiming over half a million dollars in damages. As you may recall, GCW publicly announced that they were “formally requesting to be released from our IWTV contract,” which Brett Lauderdale stating that their agreement with IWTV wasn’t sustainable and needed to change. He had also suggested that the request was due to a dispute over ownership of GCW’s master tapes.

GCW has broadcast shows since then on FITE TV, and the Times Leader reports that IWTV has filed suit as a result. They claim that they had exclusive rights to hold PPV events for GCW, but that ““On Dec. 1, 2020, (GCW) informed (IWTV) to breach the distribution agreement by producing and live streaming (GCW’s) pay-per-view events through an alternate platform.”

The lawsuit notes that GCW has heled 36 events between December 5th and May 15th, all of which were “a violation of the signed distribution agreement between the parties.” They are hosted by FITE TV. IWTV states that they informed GCW that they were breaching their contract but that the shows continued regardless.

IWTV says that while damages cannot be calculated until GCW provides the full amount of revenue brought in by the shows, “it is believed the damages are in excess of $500,000.”

GCW has yet to comment on the lawsuit.