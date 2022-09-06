IWTV T4 Summit To Crown First-Ever Tag Champions

IWTV is set to crown its first-ever tag team champions with the T4 Summit. IWTV announced via a press release on Tuesday that the first IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Champions will be crowned in a tournament that kicks off in September and ends at December’s Wrestival event in Worcester, Massachusetts.

IWTV ANNOUNCES T4 SUMMIT – TOURNAMENT TO CROWN INDEPENDENT WRESTLING TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS

After months of deliberation, IWTV officials have decided on the format for the T4: Territory Tag Team Tournament, which will feature fifteen of independent wrestling’s best tag teams competing for the Championships.

The first round of tournament matches will be hosted by IWTV partner promotions, with the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals taking place on December 30 and 31 as part of Wrestival weekend.

As announced last week, all tag matches during the tournament will be contest under the IWTV Tag Team Championship Rules Format.

The first match in the tournament will see three time Independent Wrestling Tag Team Of The Year, Violence Is Forever, take on The Mane Event this Friday night (9/9) at Expect The Unexpected’s New History.

You can watch New History live with your IWTV subscription.