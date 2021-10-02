wrestling / News
Jack Evans Loses Hair vs. Hair Match on AEW Rampage
Orange Cassidy got to keep his hair on this week’s AEW Rampage, which meant that Jack Evans did not. Cassidy defeated Evans in a Hair vs. Hair match on Friday’s show, which was set up by Matt Hardy as part of Hardy’s feud with Cassidy. Casidy hit Evans with the Orange Crush to get the pinfall.
After the match, Hardy and the rest of the HFO left Evans to his own devices as the TH2 member got his head shaved. You can see clips from the match below:
Don't try this at home kids #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/oO1jGwpwgO
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 2, 2021
"Weeeeee" – probably @JackEvans711 #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/PvvHi6Cwl9
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 2, 2021
Pls stay out of this @MattHardyBrand. Pls. #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/mIU0QNkvPp
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 2, 2021
A two-for-one @orangecassidy special #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/RNbkmIgbsQ
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 2, 2021
We are here for @andycomplains' shirt #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/WMYzHlLVA2
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 2, 2021
🍊🤜 and @orangecassidy wins! Time for some cuttin’ on @JackEvans711 – Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/boIGSG4XIo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2021
Always gotta watch out for that OC punch 🍊. #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/wd5vvLQhge
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 2, 2021
💈 @orangecassidy ✂️ @JackEvans711 💈#AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/xGx0NviGFM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2021
No mercy for @JackEvans711 😤 Let's at least get him to a barber? #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/SN74zQMnJe
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 2, 2021
