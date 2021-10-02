Jack Evans Loses Hair vs. Hair Match on AEW Rampage

Orange Cassidy got to keep his hair on this week’s AEW Rampage, which meant that Jack Evans did not. Cassidy defeated Evans in a Hair vs. Hair match on Friday’s show, which was set up by Matt Hardy as part of Hardy’s feud with Cassidy. Casidy hit Evans with the Orange Crush to get the pinfall.

After the match, Hardy and the rest of the HFO left Evans to his own devices as the TH2 member got his head shaved. You can see clips from the match below:

