Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 10.1.21  

Good Friday and Happy October! Lee here and we are days removed from the Brodie Lee tribute episode of AEW DYNAMITE. This weeks' AEW RAMPAGE looks to be very promising as Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose vs. Thunder Rosa in a triple threat match that'll surely create dialogue on a future contender to face Britt Baker for her Women's championship. Also, Hair vs. Hair Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evan because Matt Hardy was too scared to make himself available. And, Nick Jackson vs. Bryan Danielson as it'll be Danielson's first time wrestling on RAMPAGE!

Match 1: Bryan Danielson vs Nick Jackson

Both men lock up to start the match as Nick Jackson is on the offense with a great bait and switch kn Danielson. Danielson does a tope dice outside the ropes to crash into Jackson. Danielson follows it up with a top rope dropkick to Jackson followed up with roundhouse kicks. Danielson locks up Jackson in a dragon sleeper with the legs captured. Jackson gets out by clawing at Danielson’s eyes. Massive lariat floors Danielson as Jackson tries to go for a tope rope maneuver but misses as Danielson gets him in a double underhook suplex. Danielson follows it up with rough elbow strikes to Jackson’s face followed up with a suplex. First pin attempt by Danielson is a no-go as Jackson kicks out. Danielson focuses on the arm and elbow of Jackson as Danielson’s amping it up on the submission game. Jackson tries to trade strikes with Danielson briefly and fails as Danielson lights him up with chops. Nick comes right back with an arm drag. Ref is distracted as Danielson is jumped outside the ring by Matt Jackson with a spear. Back from a commercial break with se Nick is back on offense with his own share of roundhouse kicks as Danielson no-sells them. Danielson spits in Jackson’s face and does a series of chops on him, followed up with a big time flying clothesline. Danielson now comes in with his trademark kicks to Jackson’s body and goes for the cover…it’s a near fall. Danielson connects with two running knee strikes. He tries to go for s third but is super kicked by Jackson. Jackson attempts a cover and it’s a near fall. Nick now on the top turnbuckle as he misses a 450 splash as Danielson got his knees up in time to block. A LaBelle lock is applied but Nick gets his foot on the ropes. Both men are now fighting on the outside of the side apron. Jackson connects with a release German suplex on Danielson. Action gets back in the ring as Jackson has Danielson in a sharpshooter. Danielson manages to crawl tot he bottom rope to cause a rope break. Jackson tries to look for a running kick to Danielson but instead kicks Brandon Cutler as Danielson moves out the way in time. Little more action outside the ring as we go back inside. Danielson connects with a tiger driver suplex for a near fall. Danielson follows up with elbow strikes to the jaw of Nick Jackson. Danielson applies the cattle mutilation for the victory.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

Rating: 8/10

Thoughts: I know the Young Bucks get a bad rep sometimes. Even I have said my peace on them but when they want to they know how to tell a great story in the ring. Tonight was a strong reminder of that as Nick really did a solid job staying toe to toe with Danielson. This match was straight up technical and was very good. Wasn’t expecting for Nick to hang with Danielson, let along for as long as the match went. I honestly was expecting a squash match, quick beat down to Danielson, etc.

Post match Jurassic Express and. Christian Cage come out as does The Elite to check on their respected teammate. An all out brawl erupts with the babyfaces on top as Adam Cole and Kenny Omegs are put in submission holds at the same time by Jungle Boy and Danielson to tap out. Babyfaces stand tall celebrating.

Hook and Brian Cage present a video package message from Ricky Starks. Starks talks about the narrative of Cage being so big that he think he can kick anybody’s ass. He never brackish down from a fight and he’s not going to allow Cage to put him out.

Ricky Starks joins Excalibur and Taz on commentary as we now hear from CM Punk. Punk talks about having experience on Powerhouse Hobbs. That’s what got him the victory he feels. Punk feels that the honeymoon period is pretty much over now that he’s back as he feels they are rounding the corner of him getting down to business. He feels he as a target on his back but that’s okay. He wants the best people to step up but note that nap time is always on the menu.

Match 2: NO DQ-Jade Cargill vs Nyla Rose vs Thunder Rosa

Rosa kicks it off delivering kicks to both women. Nyla and Rosa begin throwing overhand chips on each other. Rosa tries to do a diving cross body on Nyla but Nyla catches her and slams her to the canvas. Pinfall attempt made but Jade breaks it up. Jade and Nyla now trash-talking each other as they trade blows back and fourth. Jade connects with a big pump kick to lay out Nyla, followed by a clothesline. Thunder Rosa capitalizes with a missed drop kick to lay out Cargill. Back from break as Rosa connects with a. Drop kick on Cargill. Trash can is put over the face of Cargill as Rosa bounces off the ropes with another dropkick to Cargill. Pin attempt is made as Nyla breaks it up. Nyla looks for a choke slam as Rosa counters, pushes her off into Cargill who gives Nyla a spine buster. Cargill does a pump kick to take out Rosa, as Nyla and Cargill go back at it. Nyla has Cargill in a single leg Boston crab thanks to a neckbreaker, but Rosa breaks it up. Rosa tries to look for a drop kick on Nyla but she moves out of the way in time. Both women are on the top turnbuckle as Nyla Rose was looking for a high risk maneuver but Rosa counters and sends her crashing through a table outside the ring. Rosa tries to bring Nyla back in the ring but Cargill messes up Rosa’s back with a series of chair shots to her back. Cargill bends the chair big time as she goes for the cover and gets the win. Violent, brutal, and oh so pretty baby!

Winner: Jade Cargill

Rating: 8/10

Thoughts: I’ve been a fan and supporter of Thunder Rosa and Jade Cargill for a while. I found myself conflicted in this one. One hand Thunder Rosa has been ice cold since joining AEW. Sure she gets matches here and there on DARK and ELEVATION. She doesn’t really get airtime on DYNAMITE though. I’m not quite enjoying the backseat she’s been taking as of late. Hoping that changes as we see her more in rotation on DYNAMITE and RAMPAGE. Cargill is still green but it’s obvious she’s well liked and respected as she continues getting opportunities and she’s been crushing it. This really could’ve gone either way. Great chemistry between all three girls and they delivered one of the best RAMPAGE matches I feel since the show’s inception. Sorry Baker fans but that match with Velvet weeks back was all about Britt and that’s all.

Video package now by Malakai Black who hopes that the black mist he sprayed on him weeks back will hit every nook and cranny. That it festers while eating Cody alive. Maybe then he’ll understand what he takes to defeat an entity like Malakai Black. As for the Knightmare family? He’s done with them. The rest of the AEW roster? Plenty of souls in the company that need to know their own truth. There plenty of toll that needs to be collected.

Video package is shown of Sammy Guverra winning the TNT championship. In this package, Sammy challenges Bobby Fish to come through the forbidden door and get his ass kicked. We find out that on DYNAMITE this coming week the two will collide for the title.

Mark Henry now gets words from Matt Hardy and Orange Cassidy on the Hair vs Hair match. Cassidy doesn’t know what’s going on as he’s not sure what’s going on. Henry reminds him is a Hair cos Hair match. Cassidy says we’ll guess he’s not going to lose then and walks off. Evans promises Hardy he won’t fail him. That was too funny!

Match 3: Hair vs Hair-Jack Evans vs Orange Cassidy

Matt Hardy tried to come behind Cassidy for a distraction as Evans comes in for a schoolboy pin. It’s a near fall. Evans tries charging Cassidy and misses as Cassidy delivers nice…quiet…kicks to Evans. Cassidy swings Evans around by his air until Evans is dizzy and let’s him go. Hardy causes another distraction to help setup Evans with a corkscrew kick to Cassidy. Evans connects with a 450 splash onto Cassidy as the ref begins to count both men out. Evans gets back in the ring in time as the ref now focuses on Cassidy. Cassidy gets back into the ring in time as Evans stomps on him. Evans connects with a standing sky twister for a near fall. Evans now goes to the top turnbuckle as he went for a skytwister press but misses. Cassidy capitalizes with a swinging DDT followed by a diving ddt from the top rope. Hardy calls for Butcher and Blade to come out as he’s joined by them. Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, and Kris Statlander block them as they are joined by Dark Order after seeing the full Hardy entourage Allin. Back in the ring, Evans is arguing with the ref. Cassidy knocks him out with the Orange Crush punch for the victory.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

Rating: 5/10

Thoughts: Yeah this was my first time ever writing about a Cassidy match. How can I say this right? This was a match full of comedy so you had to keep that in mind watch it. This match was what it was. You know what Cassidy is about so you either like it or leave it. For me I’d have settled for this being on DARK ELEVATION or DARK.

Post match, Matt Hardy gathers his alliance and exit as they leave Evans hanging to get his hair cut as Yuta and Cassidy take turns shaving Evans head off. -1 is in the ring celebrating as they surround him and give into a big group hug to end AEW RAMPAGE.