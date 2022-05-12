Jack Evans On His AEW Exit, Appreciates How AEW Handled It

Jack Evans’ AEW contract is over, and he recently discussed his exit from the company and more in a new interview. As reported last month, Evans revealed that his contract was expiring as of the end of April as it was not being renewed. He recently discussed his exit with Chris Van Vliet and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On his exit from the company: “I don’t have any bad experiences or anything. Like I said in a follow-up tweet, I don’t want to diss myself, but I kind of understand where they are coming from. I don’t actually feel that I was giving added value to the company. Obviously, me being on that AEW salary contract and on TV is awesome, but it wasn’t a bitter breakup or anything and I understood where they were coming from. It wasn’t something out of left field.”

On AEW waiting out the full contract length: “One thing that I want to put AEW over for is waiting the whole contract and not just, ‘okay, we signed him, we don’t want this guy anymore, dump him next week.’ I didn’t want to get involved because those Twitter fights are eternal, but it started this huge Twitter fight and I’m like, ‘I feel that’s the way to handle it’ … I like that they honor the length they told you they were going to give you.”