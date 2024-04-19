wrestling / News
Jack Perry Believed To Be Done With NJPW, Note On Future Plans
April 19, 2024 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jack Perry has finished up his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling after his match with Shota Umino at Windy City Riot. Perry lost that match in Chicago, with his entrance going viral.
The WON notes that Perry is expected to return to AEW “imminently.” Perry’s name was used in AEW programming as of late, with the Young Bucks defending him over the All In footage that aired last week. Perry has been suspended since All In, when he had a backstage altercation with CM Punk (which resulted in Punk getting fired).
