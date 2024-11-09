wrestling / News
Jack Perry Shows Up At NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed, Challenges Yota Tsuji
November 8, 2024 | Posted by
Jack Perry made an unexpected appearance at NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed tonight and challenged Yota Tsuji. The AEW TNT champion made the challenge for Tsuji to face him at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty on January 5. Perry attacked Tsuji and attempted a running knee, but Shingo Takagi put a stop to it.
👊Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2024🔥
試合終了後、ジャック・ペリーが辻を襲撃💥#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/9iZJzPgCfN #njpwSTRONG #njpwworld #njFSU
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) November 9, 2024