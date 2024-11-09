wrestling / News

Jack Perry Shows Up At NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed, Challenges Yota Tsuji

November 8, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed Jack Perry Image Credit: NJPW

Jack Perry made an unexpected appearance at NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed tonight and challenged Yota Tsuji. The AEW TNT champion made the challenge for Tsuji to face him at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty on January 5. Perry attacked Tsuji and attempted a running knee, but Shingo Takagi put a stop to it.

