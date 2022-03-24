Jacket Time vs. Enofé & Blade, Ivy Nile vs. Kiana James Set for Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

– WWE.com has announced the lineup and released the preview for tomorrow’s episode of NXT Level Up:

* Jacket Time vs. Edris Enofé and Malik Blade

* Quincy Elliott vs. Joe Gacy

* Kiana James vs. ivy Nile

Jacket Time set to collide with Enofé and Blade

A thrilling edition of NXT Level Up will feature Jacket Time taking on Edris Enofé and Malik Blade in a must-see tag bout, Quincy Elliott making his debut against Joe Gacy, and Kiana James colliding with Ivy Nile.

The WWE Universe should prepare itself for a don’t-blink main event, as all four competitors are likely to throw caution to the wind and take to the skies early and often as they seek a win that could go a long way toward earning a future NXT Tag Team Championship opportunity.

Kushida and Ikemen Jiro have established themselves as stalwarts of the tag team scene on NXT Level Up as well as NXT 2.0, while Enofé and Blade have impressed on both brands since joining forces for the first time in January.

Meanwhile, Gacy has taken sole credit for 205 Live’s transformation into NXT Level Up and claims that he has established a more welcoming and inclusive environment. He’ll be opposed by Elliott, who is making his highly anticipated WWE debut.

Plus, Nile, who has established herself as one of the stars of NXT Level Up in the early days of the brand with a singles win over Brooklyn Barlow as well as a tag team victory alongside Tatum Paxley against Fallon Henley and James, will put her undefeated singles record on the line when she takes on James one-on-one. For James, a win over the unbeaten Pitbull of Diamond Mine would unquestionably represent the biggest moment of her young career.

Don’t miss an exciting edition of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!