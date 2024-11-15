Jackie Redmond Defends Samantha Irvin Over Decision To Exit WWE

Samantha Irvin’s announcement that she was leaving WWE led to quite the reaction from online fans, and Jackie Redmond recently spoke in Irvin’s defense. Irvin announced that she was leaving WWE to pursue other opportunities and a segment of the fanbase turned toxic against her over the move. Redmond, who works on the Raw brand as an interviewer, spoke up for Irvin in an appearance on Gabby LaSpisa’s Gabby AF and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On Irvin announcing her exit: “The thing about Sam that I think people need to realize, because I know since she left, there’s been a lot of fodder online — Sam right now is following her heart. I don’t understand how anyone could ever hate on someone for that, she’s following what she genuinely is passionate about and that’s signing and that’s music. The reason she was able to be so legendary as an announcer is because she understands how to emote with her voice and she understands how to make her voice powerful, she knows all the ways to use it and to use it with conviction and convey certain things, even though all you’re doing is saying a name, which is crazy to think about. Her talent, she’s undeniable, she’s absolutely undeniable. As a person, she’s amazing.”

On Irvin and Ricochet making her feel welcome in WWE: “I can be very intimidated and when I joined Raw backstage, I was really quiet, I was really shy and awkward and I’m sure people will tell you that I would confirm that. Everyone was great, everyone was playing, no one was mean to me. People are in their own world, they’re doing their own thing, they’re getting ready for their match, they’re figuring out their own stuff and you can feel a little bit alone at first when you don’t have anyone and you don’t have any relationships built. Sam is someone that on day one that came up to me and made an effort to make sure that I was comfortable and if I needed anything. Her and Ricochet would drive me back to the hotel after the show, just little things that go a long way and you know I think that just speaks to her heart, I think she knew that I didn’t know anybody and I didn’t know how to sort of like break that life with a lot of people outside of doing the actual work. I think she saw that I was having a bit of a hard time with it and she and her soon to be husband were really great to me. That’s why I have so much love for Sam outside of the talent and everything else.”