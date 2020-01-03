Jacob Fatu To Defend Against Brian Pillman Jr at MLW Zero Hour

Major League Wrestling has announced that MLW champion Jacob Fatu will defend his title against Brian Pillman Jr at Zero Hour next Saturday. Here’s the press release:

Jacob Fatu defends World Title against Brian Pillman Jr. in Dallas next Saturday

Following a brilliant showing in the Opera Cup, Brian Pillman Jr. has secured a title fight against CONTRA’s Samoan Smashing Machine, Jacob Fatu. A championship clash between two of wrestling’s great families goes down next Saturday when MLW returns to Dallas/Fort Worth for a stacked card and TV taping.

Major League Wrestling today announced a World Heavyweight Title Fight: Jacob Fatu vs. Brian Pillman Jr. for MLW: Zero Hour at the NYTEX Sports Centre in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area on Saturday January 11. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

There is unfinished business between CONTRA Unit and the remaining members of the Hart Foundation.

CONTRA Unit struck fast and with violence late last year when they took out Teddy Hart. Now young Brian Pillman readies for retribution and his first world title shot as he looks to conquer the seemingly unconquerable in the 300 pound Fatu.

Pillman, who along with Davey Boy Smith Jr., have vowed payback on CONTRA Unit, campaigned for a title match following his breakout performance in the 2019 Opera Cup. Matchmakers agreed that Pillman’s ranking in MLW’s top 10 in Pro Wrestling Illustrated warranted consideration for a championship bout.

Now official, Pillman will look to do what eluded his father: win the World Championship. Can the 2018 Rookie of the Year dethrone the undefeated World Champ?

Matches signed:

NO ROPES BARBED WIRE MATCH

Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT!

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

GRUDGE MATCH!

Ross Von Erich vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT!

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Aerostar

NO HOLDS BARRED FIGHT!

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Simon Gotch

MJF vs. Marshall Von Erich

Savio Vega vs. Richard Holliday

TRIPLE THREAT TAG TEAM MATCH

Drago & Puma King vs. Injustice vs. Hijo de LA Park & Taurus (presented by Salina de la Renta)

Gino “El Intocable” Medin vs. Septimo Dragon (w/ Konnan)

THE DEBUT OF…

Erick Stevens

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Low Ki • Douglas James • World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed • Grogan • Alicia Atout and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

