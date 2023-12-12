Jade Cargill Announces Passing of Her Mother

– In a post on her Instagram account earlier today, WWE’s Jade Cargill sadly revealed the passing of her mother. You can read the message she shared below.

You put up a good fight mom. But God has bigger plans for you. I’m so proud of you. Our last mother ❤️. I know grandma and great grandma was there waiting, elated to bring you in. It’s never goodbye, it’s see you later. YOU taught me that. ❤️

Yesterday my mother lost in the battle with cancer. I will never question what God has in store for us, I am thankful God gave us such an outstanding, loving mother…I’ll see you later ❤️🙏🏾

On behalf of 411, we send our condolences to Jade Cargill and her family.