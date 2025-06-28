wrestling / News
Jade Cargill Defeats Asuka, Wins Queen of the Ring at WWE Night of Champions Riyadh
– Jade Cargill is now officially the Queen of the Ring. Channeling the power of the Weather Goddess, Storm, with her attire inspired by the mainstay X-Men character, Cargill beat Asuka to secure the 2025 Queen of the Ring crown and a title shot at WWE SummerSlam 2025, which is scheduled for August.
This is the first Queen of the Ring tournament win of Cargill’s WWE career. Cargill will now go on to face the WWE Women’s Champion at SummerSlam 2025. The title is currently held Tiffany Stratton. Additionally, she might also have to contend with her bitter rival, Naomi, who currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, allowing her to cash in for a title shot whenever she wants.
After the match, Jade Cargill spoke to Byron Saxton in a post-match interview and said she felt the world was on her shoulders tonight, telling others who are feeling down on themselves to fight through the boos, “Don’t let them tell you who you are! You show them!” She added, “And the grind don’t stop! A storm is coming for SummerSlam!
You can check out highlights and images from the matchup below. 411’s live coverage of WWE Night of Champions Riyadh is available HERE.
UP NEXT at #WWENOC! pic.twitter.com/FXCPTICoQY
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025
A snowstorm is coming! 🌨️ pic.twitter.com/Wh02oTp7fS
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025
It's the QUEEN OF THE RING finals! pic.twitter.com/pJLa5iR6QY
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025
Say hello to QUEEN CARGILL! 👑 pic.twitter.com/rbUYZzg2dB
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025
From #WWENOC to #SummerSlam for @Jade_Cargill! pic.twitter.com/E86BzqoKQF
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025
