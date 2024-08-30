Jade Cargill On Using Her Fashion To Bring Outside Fans To WWE

Jade Cargill is known for bringing fashionable looks to wrestling, and she recently spoke about her goals in doing so. Cargill spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On using fashion to bring fans into wrestling: “I just try to bring fashion to the wrestling world right now. One thing I know, is I want to give people who do not care about wrestling into wrestling right now. Regardless if you like fashion, if you don’t like wrestling, your girlfriend probably likes fashion and that will get her into wrestling. My job is to get the normal person into wrestling and wanting to watch me. I bring so much into my fashion sense. There is a lot that goes into our looks.”

On wanting to do a campaign for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS: “I would love to do a SKIMS campaign. I played women’s basketball for the majority of my career. That’s where my athletic side came from. Being that [Kim Kardashian] sponsors the NBA and WNBA, bring it home, Kim.”