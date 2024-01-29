Jade Cargill Wants To Work With Bianca Belair: ‘We’re Going to Make Magic’

Jade Cargill has her sights set on working with Bianca Belair. Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut at the Royal Rumble on Saturday and had a staredown in the ring with Belair. She spoke with Denise Salcedo after the match and was asked about that moment, noting that she wants to work together with her or face her in a match.

“We’re going to see what happens,” Cargill said (per Fightful). “I think I would rather work with the great Bianca Belair. I think she’s phenomenal, she’s a great representation for the African American community.”

She concluded, “We’re going to make magic, whether we work against or together, we’re going to make magic.”

Cargill’s brand status is not yet known, while Belair is on the Smackdown roster.