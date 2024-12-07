– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, WWE NXT Superstar Jaida Parker discussed her nerves heading into NXT’s recent live TV event at the 2300 Arena (formerly the ECW Arena), and doing her research on ECW heading into the event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful)

“Of course, I was nervous. You know how they say you [shit] the bed? I felt like I was going to do that. I didn’t want to sit and discredit everything the legends of ECW have built the name to be. If I’m coming into your house, which is hardcore, we all know that, and I put on a show that doesn’t reach that expectation, that falls back on me. Yes, I was nervous. Yes, I did my research on everything ECW. I had to. I had to realize what I was getting myself into. It was not just a regular hardcore match. It was ECW.”

Jaida Parker beat Lola Vice in a singles matchup at the live TV taping.