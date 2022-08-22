wrestling / News
Jake Atlas Arrest Footage Released Online
August 22, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, Jake Atlas was arrested at the end of May on charges of domestic violence, but the charges were later dropped.
TMZ has now released the footage from Atlas’ arrest on May 23. The footage features Atlas insulting his boyfriend, who had claimed that Atlas roughed him up. After seemingly refusing to cooperate, he was arrested and charged with domestic violence battery.
In the video, he said: “I am an international trained superstar. I have worked across the country, across the world, with my name. He is a nobody. Fucking bitch ass, fucking pussy. [He] is a terrible boyfriend and he’s terrible at sex.”
More Trending Stories
- Edge Says the End Of His Career Is In Sight, Talks Friendship With Christian Cage
- Booker T Weighs In On CM Punk & AEW Situation: ‘I Feel Like AEW Is Off Track’
- Stable Gets New Member at AEW Dark TV Tapings (SPOILERS)
- Ric Flair Recalls Nearly Jumping From WCW To WWE In 1988, Eventually Joining WWE In 1991