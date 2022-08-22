Jake Atlas Arrest Footage Released Online

As previously reported, Jake Atlas was arrested at the end of May on charges of domestic violence, but the charges were later dropped.

TMZ has now released the footage from Atlas’ arrest on May 23. The footage features Atlas insulting his boyfriend, who had claimed that Atlas roughed him up. After seemingly refusing to cooperate, he was arrested and charged with domestic violence battery.

In the video, he said: “I am an international trained superstar. I have worked across the country, across the world, with my name. He is a nobody. Fucking bitch ass, fucking pussy. [He] is a terrible boyfriend and he’s terrible at sex.”