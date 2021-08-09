Jake Atlas Comments On His Release From WWE, Says He Will Now Do Things His Way

It was reported over the weekend that WWE released a number of wrestlers from the NXT brand, including Bronson Reed, Mercedes Martinez, Bobby Fish and others. One of the talents cut, Jake Atlas, took to Twitter to comment on his exit from the company.

He wrote: “For 5 years, I worked hard to play the game the way I thought they would have wanted me to. If in that time I was able to accomplish all that I have with a limited understanding of who & what ‘Jake Atlas’ is, imagine what I’m capable of doing now that I get to do it MY way.”

He also confirmed that he has a 30-day non-compete clause, noting that he’ll be free to sign elsewhere in 27 days.