Jake Atlas Reveals He Suffered Torn ACL Last Month, Underwent Successful Surgery
– As previously reported, AEW wrestler Jake Atlas suffered a knee injury during his AEW Rampage match with Adam Cole. Atlas provided an update on the injury today via his Twitter, and he revealed that he suffered a torn ACL in the match and that he’s already undergone successful surgery to help repair the damage. You can read Jake Atlas’ statement below:
Hi everyone! Quick update 🙂
My injury from my match with Adam Cole is, unfortunately, a torn ACL. I’m in good spirits, though. AEW has been extremely supportive throughout & surgery yesterday was a success. I’m disappointed that this occurred so soon after my return to wrestling & joining AEW, BUT I’m not going anywhere. I’m not quitting. I worked diligently with rehab before surgery & I look forward to getting straight to work on rehab now post-surgery so that I can get back in the ring as soon as possible & do what I do best.
Atlas suffered the injury shortly after AEW announced his signing early last month.
Don’t forget to tune in to #AEWDynamite tonight on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/ALCC1r5Jvw
— 𝗝𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗔𝗧𝗟𝗔𝗦 (@JakeAtlasReal) February 16, 2022
