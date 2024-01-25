Jake Crist Set To Debut in MLW At Fusion Taping

Major League Wrestling has announced that Jake Crist will debut for the company on February 3 at the MLW Fusion TV taping. He will challenge Rickey Shane Page for the MLW National Openweight Championship at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced an MLW National Openweight Title Fight: Rickey Shane Page (champion) vs. Jake Crist at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW SuperFight on February 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

— Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

MLW will see an explosive debut as Jake Crist enters MLW looking to ignite a fire as the “Firestarter” holds his old friend Sami Callihan accountable.

Crist, who has been watching from afar as his oVe brethren Callihan emerged as the newest member of the Calling and savagely attacked AKIRA. Sickened by the twisted turn Callihan has taken, Crist decided enough was enough.

Crist, who had been in talks with MLW for months, fast-tracked his debut, clearing all red tape and readying for a new war. A war against The Calling.

With Callihan already slated to face AKIRA, Crist wasted no time in making his demands. He insisted on facing another member of The Calling, Rickey Shane Page, and RSP accepted the challenge.

Upping the ante, MLW matchmakers have elevate the stakes even further by designating the bout as an MLW National Openweight Title Fight.

The bout will be part of the beIN SPORTS portion of the taping.

Having rebooted his career and transitioned from battles in the realms of deathmatches to death-defying aerial combat, Jake Crist now finds himself on the brink of unleashing hell on the “Human Slaughterhouse.”

However, as Crist prepares for this high-stakes encounter, he must remain vigilant, as The Calling lurks in the shadows, ready to strike at any moment.

Will Jake Crist succeed in sending a crushing blow to The Calling and putting Sami Callihan on notice? Will The Calling prove to be an insurmountable force? Only time will tell as MLW gears up for a showdown of epic proportions.

Lock in your tickets now at http://MLW2300.com and see it go down Saturday, February 3 in Philadelphia.