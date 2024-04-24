Jake Lee Added To Saturday’s NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku Show

NJPW has added Jake Lee to the main event of their Road To Wrestling Dontaku show this weekend. The company announced on Wednesday that Lee is replacing Gedo in the 10-man tag team match for Saturday’s show in Hiroshima, Japan.

The announcement reads:

Jake Lee officially added to Hiroshima main event!

Former GHC Champion to replace Gedo

The main event Saturday at Road to Wrestling Dontaku in Hiroshima will see an elimination tag team match between BULLET CLUB War Dogs and Los Ingobernables De Japon. A new layer to this elimination main event came on April 23 in Korakuen, when Jake Lee made a shocking appearance from Pro-Wrestling NOAH. Declaring that he was in NJPW ‘to destroy Tetsuya Naito,’ Lee has become a powerful ally for the War Dogs.

Backstage, David Finlay declared that former GHC Heavyweight Champion Lee would replace Gedo in the Hiroshima main event. That decision is now official, as War Dogs becomes even more dangerous on the Road to Dontaku.